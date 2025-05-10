Jose Quintana News: Settles for no-decision Friday

Quintana came away with a no-decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rays, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

An error by Jackson Chourio in the third inning and an interference call on Chad Durbin in the sixth during a rundown led to the two unearned runs against Quintana. The veteran southpaw got the hook after 75 pitches (51 strikes) and passed a big personal milestone along the way -- he's one of only six active pitchers with over 2,000 career innings in the majors, joining a group that includes Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale. The Brewers have rotation reinforcements on the way, but Quintana's spot seems secure given his 2.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB through 34 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Cleveland.