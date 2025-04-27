Fantasy Baseball
Jose Quintana headshot

Jose Quintana News: Strikes out six in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Quintana (4-0) earned the win against the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Quintana cruised through four frames before allowing a run in the fifth and departing with a 7-1 lead. He generated only eight swinging strikes on 98 pitches but managed to minimize hard contact. The veteran southpaw has now yielded just three total earned runs across four consecutive victories to open the campaign. He owns a 1.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB across 23.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Cubs next weekend.

Jose Quintana
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
