Jose Ramirez Injury: Sprains wrist Saturday
Ramirez was removed from Saturday's game against the Royals due to a sprained right wrist, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez looked to be bothered by his hand/wrist after jamming it into the ground during a stolen base attempt in the third inning, but he managed to stay in the game for a bit longer until his removal in the sixth. The Guardians haven't provided any details regarding the severity of the six-time All-Star's injury, but a sprained wrist typically leads to a stint on the injured list more often than not. Daniel Schneemann is most likely to benefit from extra playing time if Ramirez lands on the IL.
