Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Logs two hits, steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 7:18am

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox. He went 0-for-4 in Game 2.

Most of Ramirez's activity in the matinee occurred during the first inning, when he delivered the first of four runs scored in the opening frame then stole second base and scored. The third baseman has turned on his jets over the last week. After logging just one theft in his first 17 games, Ramirez stole four in the subsequent seven-game span. He'll be hard pressed to reach the career-high 41 steals logged in 2024, but Ramirez should record 20 or more for the eighth time in his career.

