Jose Soriano News: Drops third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Soriano (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Twins, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Soriano held Minnesota to just one run through his first five innings, though he'd allow the first three men to reach in the sixth, ultimately resulting in three more runs (two earned) on his final line. Soriano's now dropped three consecutive outings after starting the year 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA. His ERA now sits at 4.50 through six starts (34 innings) with a 1.47 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB. Soriano currently lines up to face the Tigers at home in his next start.

