Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Goes seven innings against Padres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Soriano allowed two unearned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Soriano was able to complete seven innings for the third time this year, turning in a strong performance. It wasn't flawless, as he walked at least three batters for the fifth time in nine starts. The Angels' bullpen would go on to deny him the win, leaving him winless over his last six outings. He's been better in his last three starts, giving up five runs (three earned) across his last 18 innings. Overall, Soriano's at a 3.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 42:23 K:BB over 52 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics.

