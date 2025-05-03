Jose Soriano News: Settles for no-decision Friday

Soriano came away with a no-decision in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Tigers, allowing six hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander went toe-to-toe with reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and actually came out on top, leaving the mound after 94 pitches (59 strikes) with the Halos ahead 1-0 before Kenley Jansen and the bullpen made a mess of things. Soriano has three quality starts in his seven trips to the mound, but his shaky starts have outweighed the good ones so far, leaving him with a 3.83 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB through 40 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Blue Jays.