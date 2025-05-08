Jose Soriano News: Struggles with control Thursday

Soriano didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Blue Jays after allowing three runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Soriano notably escaped a bases-loaded jam in the opening frame, but he did tie a season high in walks Thursday. The right-hander has been erratic so far in 2025, as he's hurled at least six innings while giving up one run or less on three occasions but failed to make it through six innings while yielding at least three runs in his other five appearances. Soriano will be a risky fantasy play in his next scheduled start against the Padres next week, as he owns a rocky 4.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 37:20 K:BB over 45 innings on the campaign.