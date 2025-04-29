Jose Urena News: DFA'd by New York

Urena was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets removed Urena from the 40-man roster in order to recall Kevin Herget from Triple-A Syracuse. Urena tossed three innings of relief Monday against the Nationals and allowed seven hits, including a pair of homers, and five earned runs in the Mets' 19-5 win. Despite the rough outing, Urena was credited with the save.