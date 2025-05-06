Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Urena headshot

Jose Urena News: Drawing start for Blue Jays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Urena will be the Blue Jays' starting pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Angels, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Urena was officially signed to a major-league contract Monday and will go directly into the Blue Jays' rotation, at least for one turn. The right-hander was roughed up for five runs over three innings in a long relief appearance for the Mets last month but had a solid 2024 season with the Rangers as a swingman, collecting a 3.80 ERA and 70:39 K:BB over 109 frames.

Jose Urena
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now