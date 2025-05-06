Jose Urena News: Drawing start for Blue Jays

Urena will be the Blue Jays' starting pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Angels, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Urena was officially signed to a major-league contract Monday and will go directly into the Blue Jays' rotation, at least for one turn. The right-hander was roughed up for five runs over three innings in a long relief appearance for the Mets last month but had a solid 2024 season with the Rangers as a swingman, collecting a 3.80 ERA and 70:39 K:BB over 109 frames.