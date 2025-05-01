Fantasy Baseball
Jose Urena headshot

Jose Urena News: Enters open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Urena cleared waivers Thursday and elected to become a free agent, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Urena was designated for assignment after giving up five runs during his three-inning save against the Nationals on Monday. He'll now seek out another opportunity in free agency rather than returning to Triple-A Syracuse, though he isn't likely to attract more than a minor-league contract after turning in a 4.77 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in the majors since 2023.

