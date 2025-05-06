Jose Urena News: Goes 4.1 innings in first start

Urena allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Urena did fine, throwing 52 of 74 pitches for strikes in his Blue Jays debut. The right-hander has started experience but has rarely been able to maintain a full-time gig in any team's rotation. He's allowed seven runs with a 5:2 K:BB over 7.1 innings between the Mets and the Blue Jays this season. Should Urena stick in the rotation for another start, he is tentatively scheduled for a road outing in Seattle this weekend.