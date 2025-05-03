Fantasy Baseball
Josh Bell

Josh Bell Injury: Dealing with groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Bell isn't starting Saturday against the Reds due to a groin issue, but he could be available to pinch hit, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

It doesn't sound like the Nationals are very concerned about Bell's injury, as Nusbaum notes that the team is "being careful" due to wet weather conditions. The veteran slugger's potential availability to pinch hit also suggests he isn't dealing with a serious issue. With Bell out of his customary DH role Saturday, James Wood is getting a day out of the field as the designated hitter while Alex Call is getting a start in left field.

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals

