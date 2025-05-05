Josh Bell Injury: Remains out Monday
Bell (groin) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Guardians.
It's the third straight start he's missed while nursing a groin injury. There's been no indication that Bell could need a stint on the injured list, but he'll need to make improvement in a hurry. For the third straight game, the Nationals will use James Wood at designated hitter and Alex Call in left field.
