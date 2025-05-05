Fantasy Baseball
Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Bell (groin) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Guardians.

It's the third straight start he's missed while nursing a groin injury. There's been no indication that Bell could need a stint on the injured list, but he'll need to make improvement in a hurry. For the third straight game, the Nationals will use James Wood at designated hitter and Alex Call in left field.

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals
