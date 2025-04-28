Josh Bell News: Getting rest Monday

Bell is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Bell will exit the starting nine for just the third time in 29 games on the season after a rough showing in the Nationals' three-game series with the Mets over the weekend, when he went 1-for-12 with five strikeouts. With Bell on the bench, James Wood will get a day out of the outfield and will serve as Washington's designated hitter.