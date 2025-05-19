Josh Bell News: Goes yard in Sunday's win

Bell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

The veteran slugger took Bryan Baker deep in the eighth inning, the last of five Nats long balls in a 10-4 rout. Bell has six homers and 15 RBI in 40 contests, but he's mostly had a miserable start to the season in his return to Washington -- incredibly, he has yet to collect multiple hits in the same game, leading to a .156/.242/.305 slash line.