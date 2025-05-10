Josh Hader News: Notches save No. 9

Hader gave up one hit and zero walks in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up a save in Friday's 3-0 win over Cincinnati. He struck out three.

After allowing a one-out double to Tyler Stephenson, Hader sent down Rece Hinds and Santiago Espinal on strikes to pick up his first save since late April. With a 1.59 ERA and 25:4 K:BB through 17 innings, there's no question the 31-year-old southpaw is still one of the most dominant relievers in the game.