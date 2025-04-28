Josh Hader News: Picks up save Monday

Hader earned a save against the Tigers on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in a scoreless inning of work.

Hader inherited a three-run lead in the ninth frame and went right after each batter he faced, throwing 12 of his 14 total pitches for strikes. The veteran closer did give up a two-out double, but that proved to be a minor inconvenience as Hader wrapped up his eighth save in eight chances. After posting a disappointing 3.80 ERA last season, Hader has been dominant so far in 2025, allowing just one run on seven hits while registering a 19:3 K:BB over 14 innings covering 12 appearances.