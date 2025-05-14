Josh Hader News: Remains perfect in save situations

Hader picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Royals after allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Hader has now posted 14 scoreless outings out of 16 appearances in 2025. The All-Star left-hander has converted each of his 10 save opportunities, producing a 1.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB over 18 innings. Hader is locked in as Houston's closer so far.