Josh Hader News: Secures 11th save

Hader earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rangers, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Hader faced the bottom of the Rangers' lineup and retired them in order to remain a perfect 11-for-11 in save chances this season. The southpaw has allowed runs in just two of his past 10 appearances, both coming in non-save situations. On the year, he owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB across 20 innings.