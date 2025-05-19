Josh Hader News: Secures save Monday

Hader threw a scoreless inning and earned a save against the Rays on Monday.

Hader had to deal with the speedy Chandler Simpson on base after he reached via catcher's interference to start the frame. Hader was able to retire the next three batters in order to close out the 4-3 victory. He's now converted each of his 12 save chances this season and lowered his ERA to 1.71 across 21 innings. Monday was Hader's first appearance without recording a strikeout since April 19.