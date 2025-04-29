Josh Hader News: Shaky in non-save situation

Hader allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out one across one inning Tuesday against the Tigers.

Hader entered the game in the ninth inning with Houston up 6-2. He got the first two outs without incident, but then served up a double and a two-run home run. These were the first earned runs Hader has surrendered since Opening Day, and he owns a stellar 20:3 K:BB across 15 frames.