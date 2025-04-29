Josh Lowe Injury: Could be ready for rehab Saturday

Lowe (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate as soon as Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Lowe took batting practice on the field Tuesday and the team is "super encouraged" with the outfielder's progress, per manager Kevin Cash. If he continues to trend in the right direction he might be cleared to play in rehab games this weekend. Lowe is recovering from a right oblique strain that he suffered on Opening Day.