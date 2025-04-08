Josh Lowe Injury: Making improvement
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Lowe (oblique) is moving pretty pain free," Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Cash added that Lowe, who suffered a Grade 2 right oblique strain on Opening Day, is "still a ways" away from a return, but the club is "happy with the way his body is feeling." While it's encouraging that Lowe is feeling better, a clearer picture on his timetable won't be available until after he starts ramping up activities, and it's uncertain when that might happen.
