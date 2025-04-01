Lineup Lowdown: American League

This article is part of our Lineup Lowdown series.

– The biggest beneficiary of Cowser's absence (which is expected to last 6-to-8 weeks) will be Heston Kjerstad . Kjerstad started only one of the first four games (all against right-handed pitching) with Cowser healthy, but he started versus a lefty Monday and should be a regular against righties at one of the corners while Cowser is out. Even though he was in there against a southpaw Monday, we should not expect Kjerstad to play much versus lefties. Ramon Laureano and Dylan Carlson will see reps in those instances.

– With Gunnar Henderson (intercostal) getting off to a late start this season, the Orioles shifted Jackson Holliday over to shortstop for three games and gave Jorge Mateo a start there in a couple others. Jordan Westburg moved over to second base for three games, while Ramon Urias started four of the first five tilts at third base. The leadoff spot vacated by Henderson was filled by Colton Cowser in the first four games, but Cowser then went down with an injury of his own, fracturing his left thumb. Westburg batted leadoff Monday. Henderson is due back Thursday, at which point he should reassume leadoff duties.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

– Triston Casas had a rough opening series against the Rangers while facing all right-handed starters and then found himself on the bench Monday in the Red Sox' first game versus a lefty. However, manager Alex Cora said it was more about getting others involved than an indictment of Casas. The 25-year-old is expected to be an everyday guy this season. Casas has been better against righties (.828 OPS) in his career but has been fine versus lefties (.775 OPS). While Casas will not platoon, Wilyer Abreu will. Abreu had an insane first series in Texas, reaching base 12 times, but he was on the bench Monday in favor of Rob Refsnyder in Boston's first contest versus a lefty.

– Kristian Campbell has started each of the first five contests, playing second base four times and left field once. Jarren Duran slid to center field on the day Campbell handled left, while Ceddanne Rafaela got a day off. The talented rookie has hit in the sixth spot in the lineup three times and occupied the fifth spot and seventh spot one time each.

New York Yankees

– Austin Wells hit leadoff on Opening Day, as expected, and belted a home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning that day. It was Paul Goldschmidt's turn in the leadoff spot versus a lefty in the second game, and he also cranked a leadoff bomb. For the third game, it was Goldy again at leadoff even though the Brewers started a righty in Aaron Civale. Civale does have reverse splits in his career, albeit not very drastic ones, so perhaps that's the explanation. Wells was down in the sixth spot in the third game, which is also where he hit in the second game against a left-hander.

– In their lone contest against a southpaw, the Yankees had Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge in the outfield, while Jasson Dominguez occupied the DH spot. Ben Rice has been the DH in both games versus righties, batting eighth each time. The Yankees also had the right-handed hitting Pablo Reyes — and not righty Oswald Peraza — at third base against the left-hander. Switch-hitter Oswaldo Cabrera has been at the hot corner versus both righties.

Tampa Bay Rays

– Spring training sensation Curtis Mead started at first base and batted leadoff Opening Day for the Rays against Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland. However, he was absent from the lineup each of the next three days versus righties, with Jonathan Aranda subbing in at first base and in the cleanup spot. Both Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe started the opener versus a lefty, but unfortunately Josh exited the contest with a Grade 2 oblique strain that's going to shelve him for a while.

– Kameron Misner slugged a walk-off home run off the bench in the opener and then started each of the next three days, once apiece in all three outfield spots. The left-handed batter looks to be the main beneficiary of Lowe's absence, at least in the immediate future. The Rays also recalled Jake Mangum and should get Richie Palacios (finger) back before long. Additionally, Eloy Jimenez and Chandler Simpson loom at Triple-A Durham.

Toronto Blue Jays

– Andres Gimenez is an atypical choice to bat cleanup, but that's where he's been in each of the first five games for the Blue Jays this season. He's played the part well, too, already slugging a couple home runs. It seems unlikely Gimenez will stick in the four hole all season, but he receives a boost in fantasy leagues while he's hitting behind Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero and Anthony Santander.

– Alan Roden won a spot on the Opening Day roster with a nice showing during spring training and has started four of the first five tilts (three in left field, one in right field). The 25-year-old has batted ninth in three of those starts and moved up to seventh for the other one. With Santander being used often at DH, there should still be room for Roden on the roster after Daulton Varsho (shoulder) returns, although it's not a given that he'll stick around. Will Wagner has shared the DH spot with Santander but has also received three starts to Ernie Clement's two starts at third base.

Chicago White Sox

– It's been Miguel Vargas in the leadoff spot for the White Sox in three of the first four contests, including on two occasions versus right-handed pitching. It's been a rough start to his major-league career, but plate discipline was a major reason why he was once viewed as a top prospect, so he makes sense in theory at the top of the batting order. Mike Tauchman (hamstring) is a candidate to bat leadoff against righties when he returns, which is expected to be soon.

– Manager Will Venable said prior to Opening Day that he planned to mix and match at shortstop, but in four games Jacob Amaya has handled the position each time. Amaya offers a steady glove but is a zero with the bat. The White Sox would love Colson Montgomery to get off to a hot start at Triple-A Charlotte to earn a look at the position, and it's also possible Josh Rojas (toe) could get reps there when he returns.

Cleveland Guardians

– It's been a promising first few days of the season for those that invested in Kyle Manzardo. The 24-year-old reached base eight times and popped a couple home runs in the opening series against the Royals. Perhaps even more encouraging is that he's batted third against two righties and fifth in a start versus a lefty. All of Manzardo's starts so far have come at designated hitter, but he's also expected to be mixed in at first base.

– Daniel Schneemann has drawn two starts at second base versus right-handers, while Gabriel Arias has started there three times against southpaws. Arias did play third base in place of the injured Jose Ramirez (wrist) in one of Schneemann's starts, so it's not necessarily a platoon situation. It does look to be a strict platoon in right field, where Nolan Jones has started versus righties and Jhonkensy Noel has been in there against southpaws.

Detroit Tigers

– The Tigers' position player group has been hammered by injuries, forcing manager A.J. Hinch to come up with a patchwork lineup. Gleyber Torres missed Saturday's game and was then put on the IL Monday with a strained oblique, which has led to Colt Keith shifting from his new position at first base back to his old position at second base. Spencer Torkelson manned first base the last two games, which has opened up the DH spot. On Monday, Justyn-Henry Malloy was recalled and started at DH and in the leadoff spot against a righty.

– Detroit had seemed resistant to using Riley Greene in center field, but it caved and put him there Monday after starting Ryan Kreidler in center for the first three games of the season. He was flanked by Kerry Carpenter in left field and Zach McKinstry in right. Carpenter has also started a game in right field, while late-March signee Manuel Margot has played there the other two tilts. With McKinstry in right field Monday, Javier Baez got the start at third base.

Kansas City Royals

– Maikel Garcia was surprisingly held out of the Royals' Opening Day lineup but has started three straight since then, with two of them coming at third base and the other in center field (his first-ever start in the outfield at any level). Jonathan India has also started a couple games at third base and two in left field, as it's been Michael Massey at second base for all four contests.

– Vinnie Pasquantino has been limited to DH duties so far as he returns from a hamstring injury. At first base, it's been Cavan Biggio for two games and Salvador Perez and Mark Canha there for one contest apiece. Once "Pasquatch" is ready to play first base, India and Massey could be used in the DH spot, with the other handling second base. Freddy Fermin — who has made just one start so far — could also see increased reps, either at DH or at catcher while Perez is the DH.

Minnesota Twins

– It became apparent during spring training that the Twins were going to use Matt Wallner as their leadoff hitter, and that's where he was for each of the first three games of the season versus righties. He was then out of the lineup in their fourth contest against a lefty, as was fellow lefty swinger Trevor Larnach. Larnach has been in the DH spot for two of his three starts, although Edouard Julien being ill could have something to do with that.

– Harrison Bader came into the season as the fourth outfielder on paper, but he's been in the lineup for three of four contests, including twice against a right-hander. That could also be due in part to Julien being under the weather, though, as Julien should ultimately see plenty of action versus righties. Julien and Jose Miranda are likely to be used at DH a lot when the Twins are healthy, but Miranda has been needed every day at third base so far with Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Brooks Lee (back) shelved.

Houston Astros

– Jose Altuve settled into his new position in left field for the first three games of the season but then played second base in the fourth contest. No, he's not moving back to the keystone, but he will still play there on occasion, particularly when the Astros have a flyball pitcher on the mound (like they did Monday with Ronel Blanco). Mauricio Dubon drew the start in left field Monday after starting at second base in the previous game. It was his second straight start after Brendan Rodgers was at second base in the first two contests of the season.

– Isaac Paredes has yet to get going at the plate, but it's difficult to imagine a more ideal situation that he's in. Not only is his pull-happy swing geared perfectly for Daikin Park, but he's situated in the No. 2 spot in the Astros' lineup, right behind Altuve and right ahead of Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker. Manager Joe Espada has kept the top four in his lineup the same for each of the first four tilts.

Los Angeles Angels

– With Jo Adell (hip) banged up, Kyren Paris has drawn two straight starts in center field. Between those two starts and coming off the bench in the other two contests, Paris has reached base five times, hit a home run and stolen a couple bases. Adell is expected back soon and will get his center field job back, but Paris can also handle second base and shortstop and might have played his way into additional looks.

– Yoan Moncada was a somewhat surprising inclusion on the Angels' Opening Day roster after he missed the final two weeks of spring training with a thumb injury. He didn't start Opening Day but has been at third base and in the No. 5 spot in the lineup for three games since then. Moncada has looked like a guy who hadn't played in a while in picking up just one hit so far. The Angels do seem committed to giving Moncada a long leash at the hot corner, at least until he gets hurt again, anyway.

Sacramento Athletics

– The Athletics have faced all right-handers thus far, but Miguel Andujar has started four of five games in left field, with Seth Brown getting the nod in the other contest. Yet to see any action in the outfield has been Brent Rooker, who has been cemented into the DH slot. Rooker is expected to play some outfield this season, but he's not any closer to gaining eligibility there.

– With Zack Gelof (hand) likely out until at least mid-May following hamate bone surgery, it's been (the other) Max Muncy handling second base in four of five games, with Max Schuemann getting the call there in the other contest. The right-handed hitting Muncy has batted eighth in all of his starts.

Seattle Mariners

– Ryan Bliss won the Mariners' second-base job out of spring training and has manned the position in four of the team's first five tilts, occupying the eighth spot in the lineup each time. Meanwhile, Dylan Moore — who is Bliss' biggest perceived competition at the keystone — has made one start at second base and one start at third base versus lefties but has yet to see his name penciled into the lineup against a right-hander.

– Also seeing playing time only against left-handers thus far has been Mitch Garver. The release of Mitch Haniger seemingly opened up more playing time for Garver at DH, but he's started just one game there. Rowdy Tellez and Luke Raley have both been in the lineup for all three games against right-handers, splitting time between first base and DH.

Texas Rangers

– Kyle Higashioka drew the start at catcher on Opening Day, but Jonah Heim has been behind the dish for three of four contests since then. It should ultimately be a fairly even split in playing time between the two backstops, which means they would ding each others' (modest) fantasy value. Both the right-handed hitting Higashioka and switch-hitting Heim are much better against left-handed pitching, so that probably isn't going to factor much into manager Bruce Bochy's decisions on who to play.

– Josh Jung is, unfortunately, hurt again, landing on the IL over the weekend with neck spasms. This absence isn't expected to be lengthy, but the Rangers need a third baseman for at least the next week. Josh Smith has manned the position in two of three games, and he might have manned it for all three if not for a quad injury of his own that kept him out of one contest. Smith was quite valuable last season for the Rangers as a jack-of-all-trades, although he faded badly at the plate after the All-Star break.