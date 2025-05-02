Josh Lowe Injury: Not playing rehab games

Lowe (oblique) has been dealing with back spasms over the past couple of days and hasn't been playing in rehab games, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Lowe received an injection to help treat his back and will be shut down for a few days before being re-evaluated. The 27-year-old outfielder has been on the injured list since suffering a right oblique strain Opening Day, and his latest setback makes it harder to predict when he'll be able to rejoin the Rays.