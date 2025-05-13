Josh Lowe Injury: Tracking toward return this weekend

Lowe (oblique) could be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Rays' series in Miami against the Marlins this weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe is 2-for-9 with a 4:3 K:BB in his first three rehab games with Triple-A Durham. He will remain with Durham for a couple more days before rejoining the Rays' active roster this weekend if all goes well. Lowe has been out since late March after straining his right oblique Opening Day.