Josh Lowe News: Activated from 10-day IL

The Rays activated Lowe (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Thursday. He will start at designated hitter and serve as the Rays' leadoff batter in the team's series finale in Toronto, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The Rays had been expected to wait until Friday to activate Lowe, but with Travis Jankowski (groin) landing on the IL, the club has brought back Lowe a day early. Lowe has been out since late March after straining his oblique Opening Day, but he looked sharp in six rehab games, hitting two home runs and stealing one base with a 6:7 BB:K. Though the 27-year-old will be eased back in Thursday as the team's DH, he should eventually settle in as the Rays' regular right fielder against right-handed pitching.