Josh Lowe News: Getting Monday off

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Lowe had started in each of the Rays' four games since being activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, going 5-for-17 with a home run, a double and a walk. Now that he's healthy again after missing about a month and a half while recovering from the oblique strain he suffered Opening Day, Lowe should play on a near-everyday basis, though the Rays may occasionally hold him out of the lineup against lefties such as the Astros' Colton Gordon, who is on the mound Monday.