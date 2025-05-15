Josh Lowe News: Homers in return

Lowe went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Lowe landed on the injured list after straining his oblique Opening Day. The outfielder was eased back into action as the designated hitter Thursday, but he'll be a welcome addition for the Rays, who are battling numerous outfield absences. Lowe also hit leadoff, where his speed on the basepaths should be fruitful once he's back in a rhythm. The 27-year-old hit .241 with a .693 OPS over 106 games in 2024, but he hit .292 with an .835 OPS, 20 home runs and 32 steals in 2023, so there's significant potential here if he can put it all together.