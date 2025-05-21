Josh Lowe News: Smacks second homer

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Astros.

Lowe led off the fifth inning with his second homer of the season. He has only a small sample this season, but he has gone 7-for-26 with four runs scored and three RBI across seven games since being activated from the injured list. Lowe has also started six times in that span, including once against a lefty.