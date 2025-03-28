Fantasy Baseball
Josh Lowe headshot

Josh Lowe News: Starting versus lefty in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Lowe is starting in right field and batting seventh in Friday's opener against the Rockies.

The Rays seemed to telegraph that they intended to use the left-handed hitting Lowe as an everyday player with how they constructed their roster, and he is indeed in there versus southpaw Kyle Freeland on Opening Day. Lowe is a career .193/.252/.287 hitter against left-handed pitching, so his leash as an everyday guy might not be long.

Josh Lowe
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
