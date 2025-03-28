Josh Lowe News: Starting versus lefty in opener
Lowe is starting in right field and batting seventh in Friday's opener against the Rockies.
The Rays seemed to telegraph that they intended to use the left-handed hitting Lowe as an everyday player with how they constructed their roster, and he is indeed in there versus southpaw Kyle Freeland on Opening Day. Lowe is a career .193/.252/.287 hitter against left-handed pitching, so his leash as an everyday guy might not be long.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now