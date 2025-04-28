Josh Rojas Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Rojas (toe) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Rojas' progress from a hairline fracture in his right big toe has been slow, but he's finally come along far enough to be cleared to participate in games. It will be his first game action since he suffered the injury in mid-March. Rojas had been expected to serve as Chicago's primary second baseman before getting hurt and that's still likely what his role will be, but he offers the versatility to play multiple positions, if needed.