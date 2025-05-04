Josh Rojas News: Reinstated, starting at third

Rojas (toe) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at third base and batting seventh Sunday versus the Astros.

Rojas has been sidelined since he fractured his right big toe in mid-March, but he's ready to make his debut for the White Sox after a three-game rehab assignment. The 30-year-old had an underwhelming .225/.304/.336 slash line with eight homers and 10 steals in 143 games in Seattle last year, but he inked a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Chicago in January and is expected to see regular action between second base and the hot corner now that he's healthy.