Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 11:21am

Smith (quadricep) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Smith exited Saturday's contest after sustaining a quad contusion on a collision with the fence in foul territory, and he'll step out of the lineup for at least one game. According to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, the Rangers are optimistic Smith will return to action Monday in Cincinnati. If he's cleared to play in the series opener versus the Reds, Smith could move into a full-time role at third base in the short term after Josh Jung (neck) was placed on the injured list Sunday.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now