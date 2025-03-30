Josh Smith Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Smith (quadricep) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Smith exited Saturday's contest after sustaining a quad contusion on a collision with the fence in foul territory, and he'll step out of the lineup for at least one game. According to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, the Rangers are optimistic Smith will return to action Monday in Cincinnati. If he's cleared to play in the series opener versus the Reds, Smith could move into a full-time role at third base in the short term after Josh Jung (neck) was placed on the injured list Sunday.