Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Collects four hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 7:03pm

Smith went 4-for-5 with an RBI triple and two runs scored in Sunday's win over Seattle.

Smith served as the Rangers' leadoff hitter for the third straight game and set the tone for the 8-1 win. He singled in the first, third and fourth innings, and added an RBI triple in the eighth. Corey Seager (hamstring) returned to his post at shortstop, so Smith took over center field duties Sunday. Smith is slashing .311/.386/.478 with eight extra-base hits and 16 runs scored.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
