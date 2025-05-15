Josh Smith News: Collects two hits in return

Smith started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Rockies.

Smith returned to the lineup after missing two games with a sore lower back. He was back at shortstop, where the Rangers have a need after the club placed Corey Seager (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said it's possible Seager will need more than the 10-day minimum, so Smith should see ample opportunities as a fill-in at short.