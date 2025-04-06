Josh Smith News: Heating up
Smith went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Smith, who started at third base in place of the injured Josh Jung (neck), scored the game-winning run on Jonah Heim's walk-off single. Smith put himself in scoring position with a two-out double one batter prior to Heim's heroics. The steal was Smith's third over the last five games, during which he's 7-for-15 with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored. His run in the starting lineup could come to an end Tuesday, when Jung is expected to be activated.
