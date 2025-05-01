Josh Smith News: Idle against lefty
Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
The left-handed-hitting Smith will retreat to the bench for the series finale while the Athletics send southpaw Jeffrey Springs to the hill. Nick Ahmed will step in at shortstop in place of Smith, who had been included in the lineup in each of the last seven games while batting .192 with no extra-base hits and a stolen base.
