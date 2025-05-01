Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

The left-handed-hitting Smith will retreat to the bench for the series finale while the Athletics send southpaw Jeffrey Springs to the hill. Nick Ahmed will step in at shortstop in place of Smith, who had been included in the lineup in each of the last seven games while batting .192 with no extra-base hits and a stolen base.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now