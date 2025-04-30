Josh Smith News: Joins offensive party
Smith went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Athletics.
Smith kicked off the fun of Texas' eight-run sixth inning, leading off with a single, scoring the first run then singling in a run when the batting order turned over. He hit second in the order after serving as a leadoff hitter recently. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has tinkered with the lineup, hoping to unlock a struggling offense, and it worked Tuesday. Smith, who is currently filling in for the injured Corey Seager (hamstring) at shortstop, is batting .319/.402/.458 with 10 walks, two home runs, six RBI, four steals and 13 runs scored through 24 games.
