Josh Smith News: Kicks off fireworks

Smith started at first base and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.

Smith got things rolling in the blowout win, homering off Jack Flaherty to lead off the game, and the Rangers followed with four more long balls before the day was done. Smith started at first base for the third time in the last five contests. In the other two games, he filled in at shortstop for Corey Seager, who was nursing a mild hamstring strain. Smith may be the choice at first base against right-handers following Jake Burger's demotion. Smith is slashing .315/.387/.477 with four home runs, 10 RBI, four steals and 18 runs through 34 games.