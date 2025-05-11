Josh Smith News: Kicks off fun

Smith started at first base and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.

Smith got it rolling in the blowout win, homering to lead off the game. The Rangers followed with four more home runs before the day was done. Smith started at first base for the third time in the last five contests. In the other two games, he filled in at shortstop for Corey Seager, who was nursing a mild hamstring strain. Smith may be the choice at first base going forward against right-handers. Jake Burger started the season as the primary first baseman, but he was recently demoted to the minors with a .561 OPS. Smith is slashing .315/.387/.477 with four home runs, 10 RBI, four steals and 18 runs through 34 games.