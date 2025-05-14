Josh Smith News: Makes return to lineup

Smith (back) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Smith had missed the Rangers' last two games while tending to a sore lower back, but the team had labeled him as day-to-day and never expressed much concern that he would require a stint on the injured list. The super-utility man had made his previous two starts at first base before his brief absence, but he'll likely see the bulk of his reps at shortstop for the foreseeable future after the Rangers placed Corey Seager (hamstring) back on the IL on Tuesday. Smith took over as the Rangers' everyday leadoff man earlier this month and should continue to maintain those duties while he's gotten on base at a .389 clip through his first 36 games of the season.