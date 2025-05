Smith started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Smith made a second straight start at shortstop, as Corey Seager rested his hamstring Thursday and Friday, per Steve Kornacki of MLB.com. Smith has hit safely in five consecutive games, going 10-for-21 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored.