Josh Smith News: Remains at short

Smith started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Seattle.

Smith remained at shortstop even though Corey Seager was activated off the 10-day injured list after rehabbing a hamstring injury. Texas' somnambulant offense needs Smith, who is one of the few batters hitting with any regularity, so expect manager Bruce Bochy to find the utility fielder a home somewhere on the diamond. The Rangers have lost four straight after posting a 15-spot Tuesday, and Smith's home run Friday has been the lone extra-base hit during the losing streak.