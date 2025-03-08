Fantasy Baseball
Josh Staumont headshot

Josh Staumont News: Booted from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

The Reds reassigned Staumont to minor-league camp Saturday.

Staumont only made one appearance for the Reds this spring, during which he struck out two batters and walked one in a scoreless inning. He'll head to Triple-A Louisville to begin 2025, but he could still make a few appearances out of the Reds' bullpen after posting a 3.70 ERA in 24.1 innings last year for the Twins.

