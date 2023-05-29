MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, May 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 29

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals

Nolan Gorman 1+ RBI (+140, DraftKings)

Josh Staumont, oddly, hasn't given up a home run (17 innings) and I think that changes today in St. Louis. Gorman has anytime home run odds best at FanDuel (+400) but if you're more conservative like me, you'll be happy with the 1+ RBI line at +140. This game has an over/under of 10 with the Cardinals favored (-205, DraftKings) so expecting them to score six-plus runs is reasonable. Gorman ususally hits in the three-spot and should have ample opportunities for RBI.

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants Money Line (-136 FanDuel)

I'm not buying into Rich Hill as a legit starter on the wrong side of 43 years old and he's on the road for this game. Wilmer Flores, Brandon Crawford and Michael Conforto have gone 15-for-33 (.455) against him with three home runs and all should be in the lineup. Hill has also allowed two walks in four straight outings bringing his control into question. On the other side, Anthony DeSclafani has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his 10 starts this season (one other was only three earned runs) and has the advantage of pitching at home. I like the Giants here and you can find their over team runs for +105 (DraftKings) at 4.5.

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker 1+ RBI (+120 DraftKings)

Karl Kauffmann has coughed up four and five earned runs over his first two starts of the season and there's little reason to believe he won't give up multiple runs this afternoon on the road. Walker hits in the cleanup spot which is ideal for driving in runs and I think his anytime home run odds (+480 FanDuel) are in play here as well.

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

Sonny Gray UNDER 16.5 Outs (-115)

I'm taking the bait here as Gray hasn't gone over this mark in any of his last four starts. He's facing a tall task on the road in Houston and I have to think his 1.82 ERA goes up today. He has a 1.62 WHIP on the road this season and last season had a 3.63 ERA suggesting there's some regression to the mean with his ERA which should mean an early exit. Houston had a .338 wOBA at home last season which was the third-best mark in all of baseball.

