Mound Musings: Save Me!

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

For fantasy teams, there could be points to pursue in the saves category. Closer roles used to be generally set for the best MLB teams, but there are more and more teams that either don't have a reliable closer, or might be trading their closer away as we approach the trade deadline (August 1) leaving a void in their bullpens. Ideally, teams still prefer (I think) to have fairly specific roles with regard to their daily bullpen assignments. In a perfect world, the starting pitcher would provide six or better yet, seven strong innings, whereupon the set-up guys would pitch the seventh and/or eighth inning before turning the game over to the closer to finish things. It just doesn't happen like that these days. That's why a typical bullpen has six or seven

As promised, I am taking more frequent looks at bullpens that certainly seem to be spending more time in flux. Inconsistency is one factor, but I think an even bigger consideration is a tendency to use the reliever with the expected best matchup against a specific spot in the batting order even if it happens before the ninth inning. In other words, if the middle of the opponent's batting order comes around in the eighth inning, that's when the team's best reliever gets the call. We'll worry about closing out the game when the ninth inning gets here. Unfortunately, there is almost nothing a fantasy team owner can do to predict that happening.

As promised, I am taking more frequent looks at bullpens that certainly seem to be spending more time in flux. Inconsistency is one factor, but I think an even bigger consideration is a tendency to use the reliever with the expected best matchup against a specific spot in the batting order even if it happens before the ninth inning. In other words, if the middle of the opponent's batting order comes around in the eighth inning, that's when the team's best reliever gets the call. We'll worry about closing out the game when the ninth inning gets here. Unfortunately, there is almost nothing a fantasy team owner can do to predict that happening.

Bullpens are constantly evolving

For fantasy teams, there could be points to pursue in the saves category. Closer roles used to be generally set for the best MLB teams, but there are more and more teams that either don't have a reliable closer, or might be trading their closer away as we approach the trade deadline (August 1) leaving a void in their bullpens. Ideally, teams still prefer (I think) to have fairly specific roles with regard to their daily bullpen assignments. In a perfect world, the starting pitcher would provide six or better yet, seven strong innings, whereupon the set-up guys would pitch the seventh and/or eighth inning before turning the game over to the closer to finish things. It just doesn't happen like that these days. That's why a typical bullpen has six or seven available pitchers, and from a fantasy perspective the roles of the bullpen pitchers can be almost endlessly adapting and evolving. Today's closer can be tomorrow's fourth inning mop up guy, while last week's unheralded arm could be working in a key set-up role next week. With relief pitching, it's almost always a "what have you done for me lately" game.

That's our goal. Let's see if we can sort out some possibly unsettled bullpens.

Here are some bullpen scenarios to keep an eye on:

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

The Tigers' Matt Manning has been somewhat forgotten after breaking his ankle earlier this season, but his second start back (in Colorado) was encouraging. He allowed four runs in five innings including three sacrifice flies, but he didn't walk anyone, and he kept the ball in the park. He might be a consideration.

has been somewhat forgotten after breaking his ankle earlier this season, but his second start back (in Colorado) was encouraging. He allowed four runs in five innings including three sacrifice flies, but he didn't walk anyone, and he kept the ball in the park. He might be a consideration. Yes, San Diego's Blake Snell has to again be high on the list of frustrations for fantasy owners. However, just when you think it's time to pull the plug, he pops up with a few dominating performances, including four consecutive starts with 10-plus strikeouts. He's a lackluster 4-7 but he's won three of his last four decisions.

has to again be high on the list of frustrations for fantasy owners. However, just when you think it's time to pull the plug, he pops up with a few dominating performances, including four consecutive starts with 10-plus strikeouts. He's a lackluster 4-7 but he's won three of his last four decisions. The Yankees expect Carlos Rodon back from the IL (following shoulder and back issues). I'm hoping this is the start of something good. He looked sharp in his rehab outings, albeit he didn't pitch very deep into the games, but the Yankees' pitching staff has been a train wreck, so they will be counting on him.

back from the IL (following shoulder and back issues). I'm hoping this is the start of something good. He looked sharp in his rehab outings, albeit he didn't pitch very deep into the games, but the Yankees' pitching staff has been a train wreck, so they will be counting on him. Every season a few pitchers manage to befuddle me. This year, Atlanta righty Bryce Elder is at the top of that list for 2023. The Braves have generally looked like world-beaters, and he's had a hand in that, but he just doesn't look the part. He has just fair stuff (averaging 89 mph on his fastball) with modest command.

is at the top of that list for 2023. The Braves have generally looked like world-beaters, and he's had a hand in that, but he just doesn't look the part. He has just fair stuff (averaging 89 mph on his fastball) with modest command. When a Cy Young finalist finds himself in the low minors the next season, we tend to track developments. Toronto's Alek Manoah made a start for Double-A New Hampshire earlier this week. He struck out 10 over five innings, but he also walked three. He is now expected back in Toronto. Cross your fingers.

Endgame Odyssey:

Chapman is now in Texas leaving the Royals bullpen in a state of flux. I'm sure the Royals will use Scott Barlow to handle the ninth, but there is no guarantee he will still be in Kansas City after the deadline. If Barlow goes, I'll give a slight edge to Taylor Clarke over Carlos Hernandez, with Josh Staumont a dark horse (when healthy) to take over. The Angels' Carlos Estevez consistently works around traffic, but gets the job done. That's not exactly a recipe for success, but the results keep him locked into the closer role. There has also been much shuffling in Miami this year, but after missing most of May with an elbow strain, A.J. Puk is back, and my guess is we will see him closing regularly as long as he stays healthy.

Draft Day is on the horizon! Next week we'll look at some big arms turning pro.