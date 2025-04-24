Joshua Palacios News: Getting another look as leadoff man

Palacios will start in right field and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Twins.

Palacios will occupy the leadoff spot for the second game in a row and appears to have at least temporarily supplanted Nick Maton as the White Sox's preferred table setter versus right-handed pitching. The 29-year-old likely doesn't have much of a leash atop the batting over, however, as he enters Thursday's game with a meager .200/.310/.200 slash line across 29 plate appearances with the big club this season.