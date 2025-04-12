JP Sears News: Fans seven in Friday's loss

Sears (1-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over four-plus innings as the A's fell 7-6 to the Mets. He struck out seven.

The southpaw needed 101 pitches (64 strikes) to record 12 outs, and Sears ran out of steam in the fifth inning, serving up leadoff hits to Juan Soto and Pete Alonso before getting the hook. it was the first time in three outings that Sears has failed to deliver a quality start, and he'll take a 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 17 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the White Sox.